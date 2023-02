redlandscommunitynews.com

40th annual race steps off on Sunday, March 5 By JOHN MURPHY Sports Editor Redlands Community News, 7 days ago

By JOHN MURPHY Sports Editor Redlands Community News, 7 days ago

Runners, if they already aren’t, need to lace their shoes and get their miles in. The 40th A Run Through Redlands is quickly approaching. Runners, ...