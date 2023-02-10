ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader to Leader: Nic Dawes on nonprofit newsrooms

The past couple of decades have not been kind to the newspaper business. Across the country, hundreds of newspapers have either folded or shrunk in size as advertising dollars have dried up and the internet has challenged traditional business models. This phenomenon has had a particularly devastating impact on local news coverage. Many cities are now effectively “news deserts” – the University of North Carolina estimates that half of all the counties in the United States have only one newspaper, usually a weekly.
Neurodiversity shouldn’t be a barrier for children

When Beth Rosenberg established Tech Kids Unlimited in 2009, it was as a mom who needed better options for her son. He and many other children with autism or learning differences loved technology, but lacked opportunities to develop digital skills. Over time, TKU has built a suite of successful tech programs and experiences for neurodiverse young people, including paid summer internships. Now that the oldest students are in their early twenties, Rosenberg and the TKU community face a new challenge: job placement.

