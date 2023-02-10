The past couple of decades have not been kind to the newspaper business. Across the country, hundreds of newspapers have either folded or shrunk in size as advertising dollars have dried up and the internet has challenged traditional business models. This phenomenon has had a particularly devastating impact on local news coverage. Many cities are now effectively “news deserts” – the University of North Carolina estimates that half of all the counties in the United States have only one newspaper, usually a weekly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO