Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
Queens family of four killed in Turkey earthquake
A Queens family of four is among the thousands of people killed by the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, relatives have revealed. Burak Firik, 35, his wife Kimberly, 32, and their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, were found beneath a collapsed five-story building in Turkey, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Kimberly’s father, Edwin Salazar. “My grandchildren were only 2 years old and 1 year old, and I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” the grieving father wrote. “I keep imagining that they will be coming back...
Syrian boy films himself while trapped in rubble after earthquake
The boy described how other neighbors could also be heard as they were trapped as he tries to describe how he feels helpless.
Dad of NYC family killed in Turkey quake dug for over 12 hours trying to save them
The father of the Queens man killed alongside his family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey had helplessly watched the building collapse on them — then “spent over 12 hours digging” through the rubble in a desperate bid to save them despite recently having open-heart surgery, a relative revealed Friday. Corona-based dad Burak Firik, 35, died alongside his wife, Kimberly, 32, their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, and his mother during Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 22,000 people. The family had gone to Elbistan to support Firik’s father with his recent major heart procedure, Kimberly Firik’s sister, Salma...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake
Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms. White Helmets...
Turkey earthquake: 10-day-old baby saved after spending almost half his life under rubble
A newborn baby and his mother have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of the deadly earthquakes to strike the country and Syria.The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz Ulas, was retrieved from a wrecked building in the southern Hatay province, which has suffered terrible damage in the disaster.Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering “inshallah” [God willing], a rescuer carefully reached into the rubble, then passed the baby down the line of his team members. His eyes wide open, the boy was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical...
Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?
Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
Turkish mother, 33, breaks down in tears as British rescuers pull her and her son from under rubble
Serap Topal, 33, and her five-year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal, were trapped when their home in Kahramanmaras collapsed around them amid a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon
Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
U.S. Hiring ISIS, Al Qaeda Militants to Launch Terror Attacks in Russia, Moscow Claims
American intelligence agencies have recruited extremist militants to carry out terror attacks in Russia, Moscow’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on Monday. The 60 recruits allegedly found in Syria in January are supposedly from “jihadist groups affiliated with the [so-called] Islamic State and al Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia” and other former Soviet-bloc countries, the SVR said in a statement reported by Russian state media. Without providing evidence, the intelligence agency alleged that it had received “credible information” the recruits are trained in bomb-making and that they will be sent to target destinations to “carry out attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and military personnel.” “We see the final loss of any moral principles in the U.S. security forces,” the statement added. “Being obsessed with the crazy idea of ’bleeding’ Russia, Washington strategists consider it acceptable to directly use terrorists for their dirty purposes.”Read it at RIA Novosti
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 5,000 people on Monday.
Chobani yogurt’s founder is a self-made billionaire and a Turkish immigrant—Now he’s promised $2 million for the country’s earthquake relief
Chobani's Hamid Ulukaya has advocated for causes in the past, including migrant working rights. He is now pledging to donate $1 million to the disaster relief efforts.
Turkey-Syria earthquake: death toll passes 25,000 as Erdoğan warns against looting – as it happened
Rescue efforts continue as UN warns hundreds of thousands of people urgently need food in wake of disaster
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
