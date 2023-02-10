Varsity Boys Basketball: Bears Continue Winning Streak

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Varsity Basketball Team had another fantastic game on Wednesday defeating Ridgefield Park 55-52. Prior to the match the Bears beat Manville 55-50. Their current record is 7-9.

The Bears have been working hard and look forward to their next game which takes place today, Feb 10, at 4 p.m. when they travel to take on North Arlington.

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net

TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook.

TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.



















