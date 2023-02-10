Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
TAPinto.net

Varsity Boys Basketball: Bears Continue Winning Streak

By Telina Cuppari,

7 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Varsity Basketball Team had another fantastic game on Wednesday defeating Ridgefield Park 55-52. Prior to the match the Bears beat Manville 55-50. Their current record is 7-9.

The Bears have been working hard and look forward to their next game which takes place today, Feb 10, at 4 p.m. when they travel to take on North Arlington.

