Read full article on original website
Related
Glass Mansion in Jupiter, Florida, Has a Private Dock With Room for a 70-Foot Yacht
The five-bedroom home is in the high-end Admirals Cove enclave, with a pool and spa, a rooftop platform, a wine vault and a covered outdoor kitchen
Creative Ways to Carve out Space in an Open Floor Plan
NanaWalls, wood battens and frosted glass panels can make a giant living space more versatile
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Mid-Century Modern Los Angeles Home Lists for Nearly $6.5 Million
The Rubin House was built for Hollywood couple writer-producer Stanley Rubin and actress Kathleen Hughes
Popular Watercolorist William Turner’s London Townhouse Lists for £11 Million
The home is strides from the Thames, offering the 19th-century landscape artist plenty of inspiration
The Most Expensive Home in the Florida Keys Lists for $29.75 Million
The 8.5-acre estate in Islamorada has a whopping quarter mile of private beach
Santa Fe Home That Once Belonged to Georgia O’Keeffe and Later Paul Allen Now Asks $15 Million
The greenhouse features the Microsoft co-founder’s cacti collection and a Bodhi tree linked to the Buddha
Mansion Global Daily: Robert Pattinson Buys Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Hills
Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world
Formula 1 Driver Jenson Button Lists Furnished Palm Springs Home
His wife, interior designer Brittny Button, redecorated the 1940s house with vintage finds
Glitzy Mediterranean Mansion Lists in Los Angeles for $13 Million
The home has custom lighting and tile work throughout
Lakefront Illinois Mansion With Hidden Theater Lists for $2.3 Million
Inspired by European chateaus, the original owner had the architect flown in from France
Mansion Global
89
Followers
61
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
Mansion Global is the award-winning, premier digital destination for compelling content about the global real estate market. Mansion Global also provides its high net worth audience the ability to search luxury listings for sale around the world.https://www.mansionglobal.com/
Comments / 0