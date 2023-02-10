Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
WFLA

How to see if your vehicle has a recall

By Dara BitlerAddy Bink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qSeq_0kj7kAlW00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths.

Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles over unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced .

In December, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reiterated its “Do Not Drive” warning for multiple older models, including Dodge Chargers and Challengers, after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Why gas prices haven’t dropped yet

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

Some states, like Colorado, have been notifying drivers who own an impacted vehicle – over 66,000 vehicles in Colorado alone, Nexstar’s KDVR reports – about the recalls.

If your state, dealership, or automaker hasn’t notified you, here’s how you can determine if your vehicle is impacted by this airbag recall and any other manufacturer recalls.

How to check your vehicle for recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that you can check to see if your vehicle has any recalls by using its website .

Once you are on the website, you can type in Vehicle Identification Number or VIN to see if it has a safety recall.

What are the little black dots on your car windows?

After you type in the VIN, it will load your vehicle on the page.

The VIN search tool will show if your vehicle is affected by a vehicle safety recall in the last 15 calendar years.

What won’t the VIN search tool show?

The NHTSA said the VIN search tool will not show the following information:

  • A vehicle with a repaired safety recall. If your vehicle has no unrepaired recalls, you will see the message: “0 Unrepaired recalls associated with this VIN”
  • Manufacturer customer service or other nonsafety recall campaigns
  • International vehicles
  • There may be a delay with very recently announced safety recalls for which not all VINs have been identified. VINs are added continuously so please check regularly.
  • Safety recalls that are more than 15 years old (except where a manufacturer offers more coverage)
  • Safety recalls conducted by small vehicle manufacturers, including some ultra-luxury brands and specialty applications

Where to find the VIN of your vehicle

The VIN is a 17-character identification that is specific to your vehicle.

The NHTSA said you can check for it on the lower left of your car’s windshield. You can also find it located on your car’s registration card. It may also be shown on your insurance card.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of country star Kellie Pickler, dies at 49
Nashville, TN23 minutes ago
Florida 3-year-old dies after shooting himself, deputies say
Deland, FL1 day ago
Silver Alert issued for missing Tampa woman, 75
Tampa, FL22 minutes ago
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs dies
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Sarasota woman donates kidney to stranger just before Valentine’s Day
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
WATCH: Man robs Tampa Mobil gas station at gunpoint
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Florida woman takes home $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Gabby Petito’s family attorney wants alleged ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mom
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Florida woman, 67, fatally shoots armed home intruder, deputies say
Interlachen, FL1 day ago
Walmart to close additional ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY9 hours ago
St. Pete toddler tests positive for cocaine after visiting father, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Brooksville standoff situation ‘totally resolved,’ sheriff says
Brooksville, FL3 hours ago
New Orleans mother wants answers after baby is attacked at daycare
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
8 struck after SUV loses brakes at Florida auto auction
Lauderdale Lakes, FL2 days ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Backyard swimming pool near Tampa is shaped like a revolver
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Firefighters battle blaze at nursery in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
VIDEO: New Port Richey mom arrested for teaching 9-year-old to back out of parking spot, crashing, police say
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
15-year-old crashes stolen SUV on Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say
Clearwater, FL7 hours ago
Florida cat missing for 2 years found in Kansas
Prairie Village, KS22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy