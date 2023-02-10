Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
KSN News

How to see if your vehicle has a recall

By Addy BinkDara Bitler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2XKL_0kj7jpYA00

DENVER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths.

Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles over unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced .

In December, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reiterated its “Do Not Drive” warning for multiple older models, including Dodge Chargers and Challengers, after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Why gas prices haven’t dropped yet

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

Some states, like Colorado, have been notifying drivers who own an impacted vehicle – over 66,000 vehicles in Colorado alone, Nexstar’s KDVR reports – about the recalls.

If your state, dealership, or automaker hasn’t notified you, here’s how you can determine if your vehicle is impacted by this airbag recall and any other manufacturer recalls.

How to check your vehicle for recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that you can check to see if your vehicle has any recalls by using its website .

Once you are on the website, you can type in Vehicle Identification Number or VIN to see if it has a safety recall.

What are the little black dots on your car windows?

After you type in the VIN, it will load your vehicle on the page.

The VIN search tool will show if your vehicle is affected by a vehicle safety recall in the last 15 calendar years.

What won’t the VIN search tool show?

The NHTSA said the VIN search tool will not show the following information:

  • A vehicle with a repaired safety recall. If your vehicle has no unrepaired recalls, you will see the message: “0 Unrepaired recalls associated with this VIN”
  • Manufacturer customer service or other nonsafety recall campaigns
  • International vehicles
  • There may be a delay with very recently announced safety recalls for which not all VINs have been identified. VINs are added continuously so please check regularly.
  • Safety recalls that are more than 15 years old (except where a manufacturer offers more coverage)
  • Safety recalls conducted by small vehicle manufacturers, including some ultra-luxury brands and specialty applications

Where to find the VIN of your vehicle

The VIN is a 17-character identification that is specific to your vehicle.

The NHTSA said you can check for it on the lower left of your car’s windshield. You can also find it located on your car’s registration card. It may also be shown on your insurance card.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO2 days ago
Most Popular
Pedestrian injured in southeast Wichita hit-and-run
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Pacheco greet fans at KC-area businesses
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
33-year-old Boa Constrictor dies at Garden City zoo
Garden City, KS1 day ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Kansas City company made sure Chiefs had cigars for Super Bowl celebration
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Starlite Drive-in kicking off their season, 5th season under newest owner
Wichita, KS22 hours ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Central Wichita shooting leaves teenager seriously injured
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Tesla fires over 30 workers after union effort: group
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY9 hours ago
WPD putting extra officers on roads this weekend for DUI patrol
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Local candy stores see successful Valentine’s Day business despite price changes
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Salina police seeing increase in daytime burglaries
Salina, KS1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Safe Streets Wichita to give out free Naloxone Saturday
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS5 hours ago
A home of hope: Wichita woman launching affordable housing program
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Pedestrian, KCPD officer and K9 killed in crash near Grove Park
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
City of Goddard challenges proposed $491M STAR Bond project in Park City
Park City, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy