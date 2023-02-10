Lunchbox Warns About Scam That Could Happen IRL

Lunchbox shared a scam alert that recently happened to him in his own front yard. He doesn't have a driveway, so he parks in the street. As he was getting out of his car, someone pulled up and asked him if he needed any Apple AirPods. He told him he got three pairs for his birthday and doesn't need two of them so he’s trying to get rid of them. He offered to give them to him for $40, they were still in the box and had the plastic around them. He said he’d only take cash, but Lunchbox didn’t have any cash on him, so he didn’t buy them.

The show determined the AirPods were either stolen or there truly weren’t any AirPods in the box.