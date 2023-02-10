Amy Helps Eddie & Lunchbox With Financial Advice

Lunchbox recently said he wanted to get into the stock market, and Amy had a financial advisor talk on her podcast 4 Things With Amy Brown , that shared some advice.

The financial advisor said Eddie and Lunchbox need to prioritize their 401K, especially if they are golfing and gambling often. They need to have an account to put money in to do fun stuff with, but also need to be putting money into savings, especially when their company makes it so easy to do so with each paycheck.

The financial advisor also suggested Lunchbox stay clear of the investment app Robin Hood, especially if making investments. They said if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product. Also, the app might be selling off your information. She suggested he use the app Betterment .