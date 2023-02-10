Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.

Paul Vallas Mayoral campaign confirms his son Gus was one of the San Antonio police officers who shot a suspect to death nearly a year ago. All three officers were cleared in an internal affairs investigation and Gus Vallas was back patrolling the streets. Now, it has been raised as a campaign issue.

But, Mayor Lightfoot, a former Chicago Police Board president refused to take the bait.

"What I know is what I saw in the media and so I really can't really comment further on that and I also frankly think our children should be appropriately off limits."

However, Lightfoot did not hesitate to aim fire at the father, Paul Vallas, who has positioned himself as a law and order candidate and years ago suggested he felt more comfortable in the GOP.

"It's the fact that he continues to associate himself with the far right fringe of the Republican party."

