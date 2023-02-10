Where to find Troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy, it opens up ways to grow plants and craft your own potions. These will be very helpful as many side quests require you to acquire items that you can easily make yourself.

Despite this you can’t grab all the items you need here. One of which is Troll bogeys, an important ingredient for brewing invisibility potions and opening eyeball chests. If you’re looking for Troll bogeys we’ve got you sorted.

Here’s where you can find Troll bogeys and how to collect them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: Troll bogey locations

As you might expect, Troll bogeys can be found anywhere you can find Trolls. Defeating Trolls is the easiest way to harvest Troll bogeys, as these are the only loot that this enemy drops. The easiest place to find Trolls is of course in Troll lairs.

You can find these on the map by looking for the inverted triangle icon that indicates there’s a cave or den. You will then need to hover over the location on the map to see what creature is inside. This will be shown on the bottom left of the map. You can find a Troll lair in both West of Feldcroft and Rookwood Castle.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to defeat Trolls

Aside from Troll liars, Trolls are a common enemy throughout multiple main story, and side quests. They are one of the larger boss-type enemies you will encounter over the course of the game. If you have been fighting for a while now you should be able to take them down. If you’re having trouble you can check out our guide for the best combat spells.

If you can’t find any Trolls, or you’re still trying to defeat them, there is one more way. The merchants you discover as you travel around the open world have a chance to stock them. However, this is much less consistent than gathering your own.

Written by Dave Aubrey and Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.