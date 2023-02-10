Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Impaired Torrington Man Goes 100 MPH, Fails To Move Over For Parked Cruiser: Poliice
A Torrington man faces charges after he was caught driving over 100 mph and failed sobriety tests, police said. On Sunday, Feb. 12, around 2:50 a.m., multiple state troopers were parked on the shoulder of Route 8 in Litchfield County while both assisting with a disabled vehicle and conducting a traffic stop in the town of Litchfield.
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. An investigation determined…
New Canaan Car Crash Leads To Intoxicated Man's Arrest, Police Say
An intoxicated driver who was unable to drive on the right side of the road crashed his car and was arrested, officials say. In Fairfield County, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Old Stamford Road in New Canaan around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
49-Year-Old Dies After Being Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center Following Crash
One person was killed and three others injured when a pickup truck slammed into a tree during a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Orange County around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 in the town of Newburgh.Town of Newburgh Police responded to the area of Rock Cut Ro…
Police investigating fatal crash on I-87
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the village of Nycak on I-87. Police say the crash happened in the area of mile marker 17.6 between exits 11 and 12.
Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified
A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
Woman Accused Of Driving Wrong Way While Intoxicated In South Windsor
A 54-year-old Connecticut woman was caught driving in the wrong direction while allegedly under the influence. The Hartford County incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 12 around 12:15 p.m. in South Windsor. According to said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police. Middlesex County resident Annellie M. Reed, of East...
ctexaminer.com
Waiting Lists and Higher Prices Add Up to Long Delays for New Fire Trucks
Across the state, fire departments needing to replace their aging trucks are faced with significant price hikes and multi-year delivery delays due to backlogged manufacturers and supply chain issues. Both supply and demand for fire trucks diminished in 2020 as vendors halted production and fire departments focused their attention on...
NBC Connecticut
Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation
A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman charged with crashing into ice cream stand
MIDDLE HOPE – A 29-year-old woman has been charged with several crimes after her car crashed into Mary Jane’s Dairy Bar on Route 9W in Middle Hope just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Town of Newburgh Police charged Shayane Reynolds with driving with a suspended license, which was...
ID Released For Boy Who Died After Falling Through Ice In Hudson Valley
Authorities have released the identity of a 17-year-old boy who died after falling through the ice at a state park.Dutchess County resident Noah Thompson, of Amenia, was found about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, after police responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East…
