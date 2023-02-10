ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three injured in Town of Newburgh crash

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are continuing to investigate a one-vehicle crash at 548 Rock Cut Road on Saturday in which three people were injured. Town Police have yet to release information on the incident; however, EMS personnel at the scene said one occupant was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, another was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center and a third was treated for minor injuries at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall.
NEWBURGH, NY
WTNH

Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
CROMWELL, CT
Daily Voice

Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified

A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
CORTLANDT, NY
ctexaminer.com

Waiting Lists and Higher Prices Add Up to Long Delays for New Fire Trucks

Across the state, fire departments needing to replace their aging trucks are faced with significant price hikes and multi-year delivery delays due to backlogged manufacturers and supply chain issues. Both supply and demand for fire trucks diminished in 2020 as vendors halted production and fire departments focused their attention on...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $8,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $8,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman charged with crashing into ice cream stand

MIDDLE HOPE – A 29-year-old woman has been charged with several crimes after her car crashed into Mary Jane’s Dairy Bar on Route 9W in Middle Hope just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Town of Newburgh Police charged Shayane Reynolds with driving with a suspended license, which was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy