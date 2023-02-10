ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Bethel Development Critiqued

Bethel is moving forward with a number of projects aimed at redevelopment of its downtown area, but not all agree that it’s a good thing. A number of projects have been approved and/or built under the town’s Transit Oriented Development regulations, including 16 residential units and six commercial spaces at 155 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, but now there is some pushback to those regulations from residents who say they are becoming concerned about overdevelopment; protection of industrial land; building heights; and parking.
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $8,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $8,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
New Haven Independent

23 Firefighters Promoted; Asst. Chief Retires

In a sign of generational change at the city’s fire department, New Haven has 12 new fire lieutenants, nine new captains, three new inspectors/investigators, and is looking for a new assistant chief. The promotions took effect over the past week. Chief John Alston Jr., who spent three days training...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County

On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
WALLINGFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy