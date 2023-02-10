Read full article on original website
wlad.com
Bethel Development Critiqued
Bethel is moving forward with a number of projects aimed at redevelopment of its downtown area, but not all agree that it’s a good thing. A number of projects have been approved and/or built under the town’s Transit Oriented Development regulations, including 16 residential units and six commercial spaces at 155 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, but now there is some pushback to those regulations from residents who say they are becoming concerned about overdevelopment; protection of industrial land; building heights; and parking.
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $8,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 187 Salem Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $8,000.
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. An investigation determined…
Bridgeport, February 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bridgeport. The Wilton High School basketball team will have a game with Bridgeport Central High School on February 13, 2023, 13:00:00. The Wilton High School basketball team will have a game with Bridgeport Central High School on February 13, 2023, 14:15:00.
Teen falls through ice, drowns in Dutchess County
An unnamed teenager died after falling through ice in the town of North East around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The incident called for DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies.
tricornernews.com
Update: Boy drowns after fall through ice at Taconic State Park
MILLERTON – A Webutuck High School senior drowned on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Iron Mine Pond area off Shagroy Road in Taconic State Park after he and a friend fell through the ice, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Thompson, 17, of Amenia, was at...
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
23 Firefighters Promoted; Asst. Chief Retires
In a sign of generational change at the city’s fire department, New Haven has 12 new fire lieutenants, nine new captains, three new inspectors/investigators, and is looking for a new assistant chief. The promotions took effect over the past week. Chief John Alston Jr., who spent three days training...
City of Newburgh considers new changes to the fire department
The city first discussed the idea of adding volunteers to its paid department last year. It came after a fatal fire caused scrutiny over cost-saving measures that cut the minimum number of firefighters on duty from ten to seven.
darientimes.com
Trading places: Greenwich committee recommends building new ice rink on Strazza Field
GREENWICH — A Greenwich committee is recommending that the town build a new ice rink on Strazza Athletic Field, breaking a planning stalemate on how to fix the aging Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink. The new plan, announced Wednesday, still requires several approvals before any construction starts and would place...
101 Old Mamaroneck Road 1A1A, White Plains, NY 10605, White Plains, NY 10605 - $197,500
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A property at 101 Old Mamaroneck Road 1A1A, White Plains, NY 10605 in White Plains is listed at $197,500. School District: White Plains City School District.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
hamlethub.com
Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County
On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Hudson Valley
Click here for a new, updated story: ID Released For Boy Who Died After Falling Through Ice In Hudson ValleyPolice are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border.At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Du…
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
