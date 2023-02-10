Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
Wyoming News

#48. Colorado Springs, Colorado

By Canva,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lkm8_0kj7W4gz00

- Population: 475,282

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center , which is open to visitors, is based in Colorado Springs, while the U.S. Air Force Academy is just north of the city limits. The Garden of the Gods offers nature and recreation options, while spas, casinos, and golf courses provide plenty of entertainment for adults.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy