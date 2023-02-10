Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Wyoming News

#15. Charlotte, North Carolina

7 days ago

- Population: 864,871

Charlotte is home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and is one of America's motor-racing capitals. Going for a dip in swimming holes is a popular recreational pastime in Charlotte, and pottery and arts and crafts lovers can find many options to flex their creativity. Cato Middle College High is recognized as one of the state's best high schools.

