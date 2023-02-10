28. New York City

- Population: 8,736,047

Broadway, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Wall Street—the list goes on and on when it comes to notable landmarks in the Big Apple. Outside of these tourist spots, Flushing is a prime spot for cheap eats, and the East Village still contains the diviest of dive bars. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York, a city notorious for high rents, saw a drop in prices during the pandemic, but rents are back on the rise , though resident numbers are not.