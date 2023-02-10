Open in App
#44. Fort Wayne, Indiana

By Canva,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thImQ_0kj7Vf6i00

- Population: 262,676

Fort Wayne has many attractions for kids , such as a zoo aimed at children, a science center, and an animal sanctuary. Residents can spend hours learning about the city's rich African American history and peruse public collections by Black artists at local museums. For adults looking for a tasty brew, the Northern Indiana Beer Trail offers several options.

