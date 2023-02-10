49. Buffalo, New York

- Population: 276,011

Buffalo, on the shores of Lake Erie and 20 miles from Niagara Falls, is New York's second-largest city. This is where Buffalo wings originated, but that's just part of the city's proud history. Buffalo is diverse and creative, and its African American heritage is distinguished. It includes the Michigan Street Baptist Church, a stop along the Underground Railroad, and the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, today a National Historic Site. For art and architecture, visit the Buffalo AKG Art Museum or the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, Silo City, a collection of grain elevators along the waterfront, or the abundance of Frank Lloyd Wright's original homes.