#31. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

7 days ago

- Population: 247,917

Winston-Salem is known for its ties to the tobacco industry, but the city has plenty of historic houses, parks, and museums . An exciting craft beer scene is brewing in Winston-Salem, and Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State are two notable colleges in the city. The Innovation Quarter attracts workers from around the world.

