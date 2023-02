- Population: 410,652

Tulsa has long been known for its oil production , but it's also chock-full of history thanks to its location along Route 66 . In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the worst racial massacres in American history; now, local officials are searching for victims of the destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District—better known as "Black Wall Street." Tulsa is also making an effort to promote its Native American roots .