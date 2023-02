- Population: 944,658

The home of the University of Texas may have the motto, " Keep Austin Weird ," but the city's eccentricity is not its only selling point. Locals and tourists wait for hours before dawn to eat at Franklin BBQ, though President Barack Obama was able to skip the line. The city has dozens of other great eats, too. Austin draws a diverse collection of creative types to live and work there and is home to the annual South By Southwest festival.