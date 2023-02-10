24. Fremont, California

- Population: 231,502

Fremont is in the Bay Area and boasts that 1,700 tech companies are based in the city, accompanied by 1,224 acres of parkland to hike and bike. Attractions include the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum , which looks at the early days of filmmaking, and Mission San José , a Spanish Mission from the 1700s. Visit the Ardenwood Historic Farm to see what it was like to farm at the turn of the 20th century or go birdwatching at Coyote Hills Regional Park .