8. Pittsburgh

- Population: 303,207

Pittsburgh has always had a neighborly feel—" Mister Rogers' Neighborhood " was filmed there—and the area has been a friendly home to humans for nearly 20,000 years. You can see evidence of this about an hour's drive southwest of Pittsburgh at Meadowcroft Rockshelter . Back in the city, the National Aviary has an astounding collection of all types of birds. PNC Park , home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is one of the best places in the country to view a ballgame. Yinzers love the lively arts scene, anchored by the Mattress Factory museum, Brillobox restaurant and entertainment space, and Gooski's dive bar.