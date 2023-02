- Population: 2,742,119

Chicago has a host of legendary attractions , from museums to shops to the historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. Visit the famous Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, or the Adler Planetarium. Chicago's Navy Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary with its 200-foot Centennial Wheel. The aptly named Magnificent Mile is one of the world's great shopping destinations, bordered on one side by the Chicago River.