3. Irvine, California

- Population: 297,868

With a top research university in town, Irvine is a cutting-edge city. There are 16,500 acres of parks and over 100 global corporations based in Irvine, plus rare perks like whale watching. The city has been one of the safest large cities in the nation for nearly two decades. And you can see for miles from its Great Park Balloon , which lifts spectators 400 feet into the air.