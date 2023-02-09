ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Fairfield Commons | Mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, often referred to as the Fairfield Mall, is a shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall was opened in 1993 and has two floors. The anchor stores are Macy's, J. C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Round 1 Entertainment, and Morris Home Furniture. There is one vacant anchor store, formerly Elder-Beerman. Located adjacent to Interstate 675, it is near a golf course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Nutter Center entertainment complex.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life

Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Arrest made in fatal North Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati homicide detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Caleb Simpson in North Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested Lucion Vaughn Jr., 21, for the murder of Simpson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident

Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
UNION, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH

