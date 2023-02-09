Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore Ohio's auto showsJackie MyersOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Related
More deleted files: Ex-Householder aide testifies she was asked to wipe out files on nuclear bailout defense
CINCINNATI — A former aide to ex-House Speaker Larry Householder told jurors Monday that she was told to delete evidence of her work defending nuclear bailout legislation against a would-be repeal campaign. Anna Lippincott said the orders came from her boss, Jeff Longstreth, and Neil Clark, a lobbyist leading...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
wvxu.org
New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
WLWT 5
Goshen Schools: Arrest of bus driver 'did not involve' anyone in school district, including students
Ohio — The arrest of a Clermont County bus driver did not involve anyone with Goshen Local Schools, according to the school district. In a statement, Goshen Schools says none of the alleged crimes involved any students, "nor did any of the alleged crimes occur on school property," citing law enforcement.
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
Cincinnati Zoo could ask you for more money
The Cincinnati Zoo is working on major projects throughout the grounds as part of its More Room to Roam campaign.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Fairfield Commons | Mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Mall at Fairfield Commons, often referred to as the Fairfield Mall, is a shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall was opened in 1993 and has two floors. The anchor stores are Macy's, J. C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Round 1 Entertainment, and Morris Home Furniture. There is one vacant anchor store, formerly Elder-Beerman. Located adjacent to Interstate 675, it is near a golf course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Nutter Center entertainment complex.
Cincinnati-based nonprofit headed to the United Nations
Cincinnati-based nonprofit, Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD), to receive honors and present to the United Nations in Vienna.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official who quit amid corruption charges likely to plead out Monday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges who abruptly resigned last week is likely to plead out Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens. Exactly one week...
dayton.com
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
WLWT 5
Arrest made in fatal North Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati homicide detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Caleb Simpson in North Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested Lucion Vaughn Jr., 21, for the murder of Simpson...
Fox 19
FBI offers $10k reward for information on Dayton woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the recovery of a missing Dayton woman and the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, in the early...
wvxu.org
Why Black taxpayers are more likely to get audited by the IRS, and how the U.S. tax code applies to all of us
Black taxpayers are between three to five times more likely to be audited by the IRS than other taxpayers. That’s according to the findings of a collaboration between Stanford University and the Department of the Treasury. The researchers involved in the study say it’s unlikely the disparity is intentional....
Fox 19
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
22 WSBT
FBI retracts document calling 'radical-traditionalist Catholics' a domestic terrorism threat
WASHINGTON (TND) — The FBI is retracting an internal memo from the agency's Richmond field office, shared by whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, which accused "radical-traditionalist Catholics" of presenting a threat of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism. "FBI Richmond assesses the increasingly observed interest of racially...
Dayton Public Schools announce district closed Monday
Sunday evening Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.
From prison to startup owner: Mike Mitchell is a story of perseverance
Mike Mitchell was in and out of jail on low-level drug crimes before spending 10 years in prison. Now he's celebrating his fifth year in the apparel business with 'Alumni Ink.'
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film
The Queen City has garnered a reputation for being a perfect stand-in for just about every other city. The post Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Comments / 0