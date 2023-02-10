Open in App
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday

7 days ago
What the heck is going on?

According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday.

BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff.

“Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects on students and adults. We’re seeing this in myriad ways, especially regarding mental health and how people respond to moments of conflict. It is critical that students share with staff if they see or hear something that makes them feel unsafe,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement Thursday.

Another incident on Thursday happened in Roxbury, where weapons were confiscated from a student at the City on a Hill Charter School. A letter sent home to families said that staff was informed by another student that the weapons were at the school.

City councilor Ed Flynn said the weapons involved in that incident included a taser, kitchen knife and meat cleaver. Those items were also confiscated.

Last month, after several violent incidents at BPS, four city councilors wrote a letter to BPS requesting metal detectors and school police. BPS responded that they will be implementing more mental health support for students. You can read about this here.

