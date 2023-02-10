2023 NFL Award Winners

Hardware was given out at the annual NFL Honors event Thursday night in Arizona.
AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback
AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Giants
AP Comeback Player of the Year : Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, Jets wide receiver
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback
Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch versus Bills
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ronde Barber; Darrelle Revis; Joe Thomas; Zach Thomas; DeMarcus Ware; Don Coryell (coach/contributor); Chuck Howley (senior); Joe Klecko (senior); Ken Riley (senior)
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback; Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA : Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach
Bud Light Celly of the Year: Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18
NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans, Seahawks
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Calais Campbell, Ravens defensive lineman
Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce, Texans running back versus Jaguars
Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader) : Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back
Head and Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year: 49ers tight end George Kittle versus Cowboys
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0