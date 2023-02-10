2023 NFL Award Winners

Hardware was given out at the annual NFL Honors event Thursday night in Arizona.

AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback

AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Giants

AP Comeback Player of the Year : Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, Jets wide receiver

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch versus Bills

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ronde Barber; Darrelle Revis; Joe Thomas; Zach Thomas; DeMarcus Ware; Don Coryell (coach/contributor); Chuck Howley (senior); Joe Klecko (senior); Ken Riley (senior)

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback; Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA : Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans, Seahawks

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Calais Campbell, Ravens defensive lineman

Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce, Texans running back versus Jaguars

Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader) : Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back

Head and Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year: 49ers tight end George Kittle versus Cowboys

