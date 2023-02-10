The Michigan Wolverines’ women’s program remained in the top 15 in the latest AP Poll, as were voted as the 12th-best team in the country for the second straight week. The Wolverines only played one game this past week, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home on Super Bowl Sunday, 80-75. In that game, Leigha Brown had a double-double and led the team with 21 points and 10 assists. She was one of four Wolverines to score in double figures (Emily Kiser with 15, Maddie Nolan with 13, Jordan Hobbs with 10).

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO