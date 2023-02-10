76ers: Who Could Be Pursued In Buyout Market?

Despite the deadline having closed, the Sixers could still make further moves in the buyout market.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have the busiest trade deadline despite having quite a few needs, which could be stopping them from reaching that next level.

While they shipped out defensive maestro Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as a part of a three-team trade, which saw them receive Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets on top of second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2029.

While McDaniels brings in scoring and rebounding, which Philadephia desperately needs, there still exists a lack of quality in backup guard positions and, above all, a backup center.

Luckily for Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office, there are more than plenty of candidates who could enter the buyout market in the coming days who can help them fulfill their needs ahead of the closing parts of the season.

Russell Westbrook

Perhaps the highest-value player to potentially be hitting the buyout market is Russell Westbrook, who was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade.

The former MVP and nine-time All-Star could be too much for the Sixers to pass up, given his experience over the course of his career.

Granted, it's not likely that Westbrook would obtain a starting spot if brought in, based on his stats not living up to the likes of De'Anthony Melton , Tyrese Maxey , or James Harden , which is a role that the guard had during this season with the Lakers.

However, Westbrook may be one of the only players on this list to stay with his new team, given his accolades and veteran leadership, which he could impart to a young team like the Utah Jazz.

Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley was a part of the Lakers' move to fix their backcourt, sending the veteran guard to Orlando for Mo Bamba.

With the Magic being heavy in the guard department, with the likes of Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs, they may opt into buying out Beverley's contract.

If the buyout occurs, the Sixers could pursue signing the veteran guard as a solid backup to Melton and Harden, potentially splitting the backcourt rotation with Maxey.

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson was moved from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Hornets in exchange for Mason Plumlee.

According to Shams Charania, Charlotte and Jackson are expected to agree to a contract buyout, which would leave him open to the rest of the league.

Jackson, 31, has been on a tear with the Clippers over the previous few seasons, averaging 17 points on 39 percent shooting last season.

If bringing in more scoring from the bench was one of Philadelphia's needs, Jackson could be a prime option for them to consider.

Nerlens Noel

One player that wasn't moved over Thursday's deadline was Nerlens Noel of the Detroit Pistons .

Prior to the closure of the trade window, there were rumors of a potential reunion with Noel and the Sixers, and there still remains a possibility.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , if a move wasn't made before the deadline, the Pistons could pursue the option of buying out Noel's contract.

The reunion would be just what the Sixers are looking for as the former All-Rookie would provide the height and experience which is needed as a backup to Embiid, with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed not cutting it as of late.

Serge Ibaka

One player who Philadelphia could pick up just to provide depth in their front court is Serge Ibaka, who was traded away from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers before being waived by them later on Thursday evening.

If signed by the Sixers, Ibaka would see a role similar to Dwight Howard a few seasons ago, as the two players share a lot of similarities, including a lack of mobility and ball handling.

Ibaka's limited role in Milwaukee could carry over to Philadelphia if the 13-year-veteran is brought in over the coming weeks.

