Ex-NFL Star Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Misconduct At Arizona Hotel, Claims He’s Been ‘Railroaded’ With False Accusations

mega

Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million suit against the woman who accused him of misconduct at an Arizona hotel along with management at a hotel in Glendale, Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, one woman accused Irvin of acting badly but he said it never happened. The details of what she alleged have yet to be revealed.

mega

The accusations resulted in the NFL Network eliminating him from its Super Bowl 2023 coverage.

" It is clear Michael is the most recent victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an allegation to destroy an individual's life," said Levi McCathern, Irvin's lawyer. "Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of popular opinion will see the fact come out too."

mega

According to the suit, which was filed on Thursday , Irvin implicates the hotel's management and workers of making him the victim of "cancel culture" and claims he's being "railroaded" with false allegations .

Irvin adamantly asserted that there was "definitely was no sexual misbehavior" but said he only had a "45-second conversation" with the woman in the hotel's lobby, whom he has identified as "Jane Doe" in his lawsuit. He said once he learned of the allegations, his team tried to provide witnesses who backed up his story.

mega

However, he said the hotel manager refused to listen and even reported the alleged incident to the NFL with the “intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin]."

" Rash and thoughtless actions can have extreme consequences," the suit reads. "Marriott [parent business of Renaissance Hotels] obviously did not appreciate these basic realities when, in a rush to judgment, its workers and management improperly and inflammatorily implicated Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League."

Irvin’s attorney said his client’s reputation has been damaged and he’s lost out on money including canceled appearances due to the false accusations.

The lawsuit seeks more than $100 million.