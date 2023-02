- Population: 262,249

Gilbert was once considered the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World ," but today it is one of the country's fastest-growing cities. Established as a railroad depot in 1902, what once was a farming community is now an economically diverse suburb southeast of Phoenix. Its downtown includes shops, restaurants, and a theater. The University of Arizona has a location in downtown Gilbert and offers a Bachelor of Science in nursing. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built a temple in Gilbert, which opened in 2014.