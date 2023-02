- Population: 210,081

Huntsville promotes its base of manufacturing, retail, and service businesses and the technology, space, and defense industries that it has attracted with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, the Army's Redstone Arsenal, and Cummings Research Park. John Hunt first settled what is now Huntsville in 1805. It was originally named Twickenham after Alexander Pope's English home, but the name was changed in 1811. Today it is the largest city in Alabama.