22. Washington D.C.

- Population: 683,154

The nation's capital is like no other city in the U.S., the seat of government power that is home to the White House, the Capitol, and the U.S. Supreme Court. There are monuments to visit and museums to tour but also neighborhoods to explore, from the nightlife of Adams Morgan to the African American history of Anacostia to the cobblestones and beautiful homes of Georgetown. You can take a paddle on the Potomac or Anacostia rivers, jog or cycle through Rock Creek Park, or cheer on the runners in the Marine Corps Marathon in October.