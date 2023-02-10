Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald News

Best big cities to live in America

By Canva,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5VsV_0kj7G3Eu00

Chicago has deep-dish pizza, and New York has the foldable slice, but does that make either the best American big city to live in? We're not so sure. In fact, as this list will detail, it takes much more than a delectable pie to set a city apart from burgeoning places in Ohio, the picturesque views of Hawaii's beaches, and a setting with its own "Garden of the Gods." Costs of living, activities, parks, nightlife, dining, and schools all are important factors—just as much as or even more than the meals at Pizzeria Uno or Grimaldi's. And Cincinnatians might argue that Skyline Chili tops them both.

To find the best big U.S. cities to live in, Stacker consulted Niche's 2022 list of best places to live . While there is no strict definition of a "big city," for the purposes of this analysis, any city with more than 200,000 in population was considered a big city.

Cities struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic as residents left for less crowded locales. Some grew more slowly than they had before the pandemic. But now many are rebounding and rents are soaring .

There's a wide variety of cities on this list, from East Coast staples with massive science centers to Midwest cities rooted in the lore of Route 66. Perhaps surprisingly, certain cities in Nebraska and Wisconsin rank higher than some of the most well-known and populated cities in the U.S. But that's what civic pride, tight infrastructure, and a diverse arts scene will do for a place's reputation. This list also looks at the perks of cities with bowling museums, annual festivals dedicated to American cowboys, and the charm of a budding Southern locale.

Read on to find out if your hometown made the list.

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Portland, OR7 days ago
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
Tampa, FL22 days ago
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Apex, NC10 days ago
When does Daylight Saving Time 2023 begin?
Staten Island, NY6 days ago
Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory
Austin, PA23 days ago
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Houston, TX23 days ago
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
Sarasota, FL11 days ago
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
San Diego, CA20 days ago
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Asheville, NC10 days ago
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Maine
Winthrop, ME18 days ago
One California City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
San Diego, CA15 days ago
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Sarasota, FL13 days ago
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
Mesa, AZ23 days ago
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Julian, CA16 days ago
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Portland, OR10 days ago
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Scottsdale, AZ28 days ago
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Orlando, FL26 days ago
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Myrtle Beach, SC24 days ago
A couple in Las Vegas built an Italian cobblestone street in the backyard of their mansion. It comes with fake storefronts and it's on the market for $6.5 million — check it out.
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
Honolulu, HI22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy