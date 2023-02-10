32. Little Rock, Arkansas

- Population: 201,893

The capital of Arkansas, Little Rock was an important step in the African American fight for civil rights. The Little Rock Nine were considered the first African American students to attend Little Rock Central High School, in 1957, after then-Gov. Orval Faubus gave orders to the National Guard to block their entry. The city is located on the banks of the Arkansas River in Pulaski County in the central part of the state. Today it is home to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, dedicated to telling the African American story. The city also honors one of its most famous residents, former President Bill Clinton, with the Clinton Presidential Center and the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.