- Population: 682,646

" Smashville " is the nickname given to this Tennessee city, home of the NHL's Predators and NFL's Titans. Aside from pro sports, Nashville has one of the country's most popular music scenes—hence the other nickname, " Music City "—and is home to Vanderbilt University. There's also a diverse food scene and great views from the Parthenon , which is a replica of the Greek monument.