The Herald News

#4. Seattle

By Canva,

7 days ago

- Population: 726,054

Along with having the Space Needle and Pike Place Fish Market, Seattle is consistently rated one of America's greenest cities . Of course, the city has a great coffee scene —it's the home of Starbucks—plus high-ranking school districts . The WNBA's Seattle Storm is one of the winningest franchises in professional sports.

