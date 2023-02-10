WR coach Chad Hall reportedly leaving the Bills for the Jaguars

The Bills will have a position to fill on their coaching staff, as it appears that wide receivers coach Chad Hall is leaving for the same position in Jacksonville.

Hall had spent six seasons with the Bills, coaching the likes of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasely, and John Brown all to career seasons.

Hall was getting some interest around the league for an offensive coordinator position recently, as he reportedly interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens' job.

His sister-in-law, Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, said on her podcast recently that Hall was interested in an opportunity to take the next step in his career.