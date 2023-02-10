Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
WGR550

WR coach Chad Hall reportedly leaving the Bills for the Jaguars

By Sneaky Joe,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4RJ7_0kj7CK1A00

The Bills will have a position to fill on their coaching staff, as it appears that wide receivers coach Chad Hall is leaving for the same position in Jacksonville.

Hall had spent six seasons with the Bills, coaching the likes of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasely, and John Brown all to career seasons.

Hall was getting some interest around the league for an offensive coordinator position recently, as he reportedly interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens' job.

His sister-in-law, Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, said on her podcast recently that Hall was interested in an opportunity to take the next step in his career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY
Bills sign safety Zayne Anderson to two-year contract
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Bills announce season ticket pricing for 2023
Orchard Park, NY2 days ago
SIMON: Thank You Buffalo sports fans
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes New Turn
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy