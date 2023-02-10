ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NJ.com

Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery

A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
AVALON, NJ
GreenMatters

Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing

Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Best beach holidays to book for 2023

Pining for warm sunshine and long, lazy days on the beach? Whether you’re looking for some winter sun now or you can wait till the summer for a relaxing break, here are a few beach holidays to add to your wish-list for 2023.MauritiusSee out the last few days of winter by plonking yourself on the smooth white sands facing the Solana Beach Hotel on the east coast of Mauritius. This adults-only resort has a palm-fringed outdoor pool as well as a plunge pool beneath a rocky waterfall. You’ll have Mauritian as well as international cuisine among the three restaurants if...
CBS New York

Experts: Whale on L.I. was likely killed by vessel strike

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Federal authorities examined a humpback whale that was found dead on a beach in Nassau County to try to determine how it died.Since late last year, several whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.CBS2 has learned quite a bit more about the whale. Perhaps most interestingly, his name is Luna, he's 41 feet long, weighs 29,000 pounds, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration had been tracking him for four decades.READ MORE: Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deathsScientists from NOAA Fisheries and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were hard at work on Lido Beach on...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TravelPulse

New 2024 Paul Gauguin Itineraries

We may just be at the beginning of 2023 but Paul Gauguin Cruises already has big plans for 2024. The cruise line will continue its authentic discovery of French Polynesia and the South Pacific launching new itineraries and adding new ports. New ports in the Marquesas will join Paul Gauguin's...
CBS LA

Valentine's sweetheart trips, solo adventures and staycations

Valentine's day is Tuesday, and when we normally think about celebrating, we picture a romantic dinner and maybe flowers. But why not go on an adventure? Travel Expert Sarah Dandashy has some trips for the sweethearts, those going solo, or anyone who might want to plan a staycation.Park City, Utah: It's less than a two-hour flight from LAX. After a day on the slopes, cozy up by a fireplace for an après ski moment. Maui is an ideal getaway. Chase waterfalls, snorkel with turtles, and watch the sunset with a romantic dinner on the beach.Catalina Island: Book a relaxing massage...
UTAH STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mexico bans 'shark tourism' at Baja California great white hotspot

Mexico has banned shark-related tourism activities at a popular Pacific Ocean destination.Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja California is a hotspot for great white sharks, with cage diving, sport fishing and "shark watching" from pleasure boats among the activities on offer in the area.Now, though, the Mexican government has opted to block shark-related activities and protect the sharks within the Isla Guadalupe Biosphere Reserve, which includes the island, according to reporting from CNN affiliate TV Azteca.This decision effectively ends the once-busy Guadalupe Island tourism economy and impacts tour and charter companies that offer expeditions to the area, many of...
The Independent

Orca ‘orchestra’ recorded in Antarctic Ocean

Stunning footage from the Antarctic Ocean has captured an “orchestra” of killer whales singing underwater.A fireman with the US Coast Guard managed to film this jaw-dropping video as he recorded his beautiful close encounter with the pod.Fish and a minke whale can also be spotted in the video, which the US Coast Guard shared on Facebook.The caption read: “The Southern Ocean is full of unique wildlife! Turn on your sound, and check out this video.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More President Zelensky lands in UK ahead of Sunak meeting and parliament addressAndrew Tate: Romanian police ‘plan to sell influencer’s £4.8 million Bugatti’Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘humiliation’ after split from Ben Ofoedu
abandonedspaces.com

Thor’s Well Is the ‘Gate to Hell’ on the Shore of the Pacific Ocean

Off the coast of Oregon, water from the Pacific Ocean constantly cascades over the edge of a massive hole into its depths in what appears to be a drain to the center of the earth. Thor’s Well, as it is aptly named, looks as though it could only have been created by the gods. A natural wonder, Thor’s Well is a must-see.
OREGON STATE
One Green Planet

Mexico Bans Great White Shark Cage-Diving at Isla Guadalupe

Shark lovers, listen up! Mexico has made a big move in the world of shark conservation by putting an end to shark-related tourism activities at Isla Guadalupe, a remote volcanic island located about 160 miles off the coast of Baja, California. In 2005, the Mexican government declared the area a Biosphere Reserve, and last month, the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas announced the permanent suspension of shark-watching activities, sport fishing, and the use of non-scientific drones. The ban went into effect on Jan 10, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sharks Galore Just Seen Circling The Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are situated in the Pacific Ocean, more than 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador. The archipelago is best known as the inspiration for Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. These volcanic islands feature an astounding array of flora and fauna, many of which are found nowhere else on earth.

