Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery
A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
Experts explain why humpback whales are washing up on the East Coast
David Sexton of Baltimore, Maryland was walking along the Assateague shoreline last February when he was alerted to a whale sighting a few hundred meters down. "I looked out to the ocean, and I said: 'Where is it?'" The 30-ton, 15-year-old, female Humpback whale wasn't in the ocean. The whale...
Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing
Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
Best beach holidays to book for 2023
Pining for warm sunshine and long, lazy days on the beach? Whether you’re looking for some winter sun now or you can wait till the summer for a relaxing break, here are a few beach holidays to add to your wish-list for 2023.MauritiusSee out the last few days of winter by plonking yourself on the smooth white sands facing the Solana Beach Hotel on the east coast of Mauritius. This adults-only resort has a palm-fringed outdoor pool as well as a plunge pool beneath a rocky waterfall. You’ll have Mauritian as well as international cuisine among the three restaurants if...
Sea Turtle Swims Right Up to Tourists at the Beach in Breathtaking Footage
He swam in to say hello!
Paddleboarder comes across mysterious, transparent sea creature off California coast
When Bill Clements of California came across a mysterious creature 3 miles offshore, he thought it might be a strange sea snake.
See how the first SeaWorld center outside the US is helping marine life
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi joins SeaWorld facilities in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego
Experts: Whale on L.I. was likely killed by vessel strike
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Federal authorities examined a humpback whale that was found dead on a beach in Nassau County to try to determine how it died.Since late last year, several whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.CBS2 has learned quite a bit more about the whale. Perhaps most interestingly, his name is Luna, he's 41 feet long, weighs 29,000 pounds, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration had been tracking him for four decades.READ MORE: Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deathsScientists from NOAA Fisheries and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were hard at work on Lido Beach on...
New 2024 Paul Gauguin Itineraries
We may just be at the beginning of 2023 but Paul Gauguin Cruises already has big plans for 2024. The cruise line will continue its authentic discovery of French Polynesia and the South Pacific launching new itineraries and adding new ports. New ports in the Marquesas will join Paul Gauguin's...
Valentine's sweetheart trips, solo adventures and staycations
Valentine's day is Tuesday, and when we normally think about celebrating, we picture a romantic dinner and maybe flowers. But why not go on an adventure? Travel Expert Sarah Dandashy has some trips for the sweethearts, those going solo, or anyone who might want to plan a staycation.Park City, Utah: It's less than a two-hour flight from LAX. After a day on the slopes, cozy up by a fireplace for an après ski moment. Maui is an ideal getaway. Chase waterfalls, snorkel with turtles, and watch the sunset with a romantic dinner on the beach.Catalina Island: Book a relaxing massage...
Mexico bans 'shark tourism' at Baja California great white hotspot
Mexico has banned shark-related tourism activities at a popular Pacific Ocean destination.Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja California is a hotspot for great white sharks, with cage diving, sport fishing and "shark watching" from pleasure boats among the activities on offer in the area.Now, though, the Mexican government has opted to block shark-related activities and protect the sharks within the Isla Guadalupe Biosphere Reserve, which includes the island, according to reporting from CNN affiliate TV Azteca.This decision effectively ends the once-busy Guadalupe Island tourism economy and impacts tour and charter companies that offer expeditions to the area, many of...
This Under-the-radar Costa Rican Beach Town Now Has a Chic Hotel Perfect for Digital Nomads
Embrace the pura vida lifestyle at Sendero, a new boutique hotel in Nosara, Costa Rica.
Orca ‘orchestra’ recorded in Antarctic Ocean
Stunning footage from the Antarctic Ocean has captured an “orchestra” of killer whales singing underwater.A fireman with the US Coast Guard managed to film this jaw-dropping video as he recorded his beautiful close encounter with the pod.Fish and a minke whale can also be spotted in the video, which the US Coast Guard shared on Facebook.The caption read: “The Southern Ocean is full of unique wildlife! Turn on your sound, and check out this video.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More President Zelensky lands in UK ahead of Sunak meeting and parliament addressAndrew Tate: Romanian police ‘plan to sell influencer’s £4.8 million Bugatti’Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘humiliation’ after split from Ben Ofoedu
Escape the Winter Cold at These 7 Caribbean Hotspots with Direct Flights from NYC
Each of these Caribbean destinations is a quick, direct flight from NYC and has lots going on in terms of stunning hotels, beaches, activities to keep you entertained, and restaurants that will leave you well-fed.
Thor’s Well Is the ‘Gate to Hell’ on the Shore of the Pacific Ocean
Off the coast of Oregon, water from the Pacific Ocean constantly cascades over the edge of a massive hole into its depths in what appears to be a drain to the center of the earth. Thor’s Well, as it is aptly named, looks as though it could only have been created by the gods. A natural wonder, Thor’s Well is a must-see.
Mexico Bans Great White Shark Cage-Diving at Isla Guadalupe
Shark lovers, listen up! Mexico has made a big move in the world of shark conservation by putting an end to shark-related tourism activities at Isla Guadalupe, a remote volcanic island located about 160 miles off the coast of Baja, California. In 2005, the Mexican government declared the area a Biosphere Reserve, and last month, the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas announced the permanent suspension of shark-watching activities, sport fishing, and the use of non-scientific drones. The ban went into effect on Jan 10, 2023.
Sharks Galore Just Seen Circling The Galapagos Islands
The Galapagos Islands are situated in the Pacific Ocean, more than 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador. The archipelago is best known as the inspiration for Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. These volcanic islands feature an astounding array of flora and fauna, many of which are found nowhere else on earth.
