Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to take advantage of their momentum following a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Premier League play, taking on relegation-threatened Leicester City. The Foxes haven’t had the best of runs, but currently sit three points above the drop zone which is good enough for 14th. They...
Sunday Football Open Thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! For those of you up early, Tottenham Hotspur Women have a HUGE match today against Manchester United Women, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Spurs are an improved side after the additions of Beth England and Mana Iwabuchi, but haven’t yet put that together into a meaningful WSL win in 2023. United are a strong team. Is this the day Spurs get a win over a top WSL team? The match is streamed on Paramount Plus in the USA.
Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City cruised past Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 4-1 on Saturday at the King Power. The visitors struck first through Rodrigo Bentancur, but goals from Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, and Kelechi Iheahancho gave the Foxes a two-goal lead at the half. A Harvey Barnes strike in the second period provided the final margin of victory in what was ultimately a very comfortable victory.
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
On This Day (12 February 1994): Bore draw points towards home improvement
At the end of the 1993-94 season Sunderland and Bristol City finished smack bang in the middle of Endsleigh League Division One, and a game played out between the two sides on this day gave a big clue as to why. The 0-0 draw that ensued may have done little...
Liverpool 2, Everton 0 - Match Recap: A Good Performance? In This Economy?
There are a lot of Reds dreading this Derby, but somehow I’m not one of them. I know we have a strange relationship with The Ev, but I’ve been watching Liverpool long enough to know that a confident Everton is a vulnerable Everton. And the Blues have every reason to be confident. Ergo, the funniest thing that could happen would be a resounding Liverpool win.
Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernández, Sam Kerr shortlisted for FIFPro World XI honors
After nine players nominated last year (for 2021) across the men’s and women’s teams, Chelsea have a grand total of just three players shortlisted for the 2022 FIFPro Men’s and Women’s World XI squads. The fact that only Sam Kerr’s nominated for the latter, when Jessie...
Week of February 13th - 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies struggle for a point
In Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth for the first time since leaving the club, the lovely man wasn’t sure how he’d feel upon it. It’s fair to say it was an emotional evening for the Newcastle manager who spent twenty-one years at Bournemouth as a player and manager.
Bajčetić and Salah Full of Mutual Compliments After Liverpool See Off Everton
Eighteen-year-old Stefan Bajčetić was a standout performer as Liverpool — looking better than they have in some time — easily gathered three points at home to Everton. Fans are not the only ones who have noticed the academy player’s skill, with Mohamed Salah telling the press post-match “[Bajčetić] is a great player and person, he always tries to work hard. Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”
Reece James believes Chelsea are building the best team in the world, or at least one of them
Following Liverpool’s victory over Everton on Monday night, Chelsea are back down to 10th place in the Premier League, ten points off the top-four, and seemingly going nowhere fast at the moment, despite the record amounts spent in the transfer market in each of the last two windows. But...
Liverpool vs. Everton Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
The top four is probably out of reach for Liverpool with the season past its half way point and Jürgen Klopp’s Reds mired in 10th, 12 points back of the Champions League places and with a slew of others standing in between, but a match against Everton in front of a home crowd at Anfield will hopefully be enough to get the players up for it in a way in which they have rarely appeared to be in a deflating 2022-23 season.
HOLTECAST | Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa - Sluggish at the Etihad, Martinez’s interview, and Durán’s the man!
What did the lads make of our performance at the Etihad on Sunday?. With an extremely sluggish first half and a push to make matters interesting far too late in the match when it comes to the Aston Villa perspective, how much can we learn from this game?. It’s important...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 13
I don’t want to hoddle. I mean, c’mon, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. And I live on the East Coast. It’s late. I have work tomorrow. Your dearest HIC is going to be one tired SOB in the morning. So here’s the hoddle topic: Tell me what...
Manchester City Take Care of Aston Villa, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City played with a real chip on their shoulder as they win at home and continue the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola played with only three defenders as the club kept control and played perhaps their best 45 minutes of the year. We move on to the...
ITHICS Fanzine: “It’s time to lay off Jack Clarke!”
There’s been a lot of chatter regarding Jack Clarke this season, largely in the form of social media comments and grumblings on local radio shows that are having a go at our young winger. However, one observation on Saturday took the biscuit, when @SAFC_Analysis decided to point out that...
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Haway Discomforts
Objectively a battering away from home is worse than a narrow loss, but results like today’s feel just as bad. Reading certainly weren’t at their best but were on track for at least a creditable 0-0, clean sheet and point until the 84th minute, only for Baba Rahman to dick around in his own box and present the hosts with a glorious chance that was gratefully taken by Patrick Roberts.
Potter: ‘So that’s life there is nothing to complain about’
Chelsea made headlines earlier this week by hiring a winning-consultant, and when we see and hear what comes out of the mouth of the club’s head coach after every game, is it any wonder that we needed someone like that?. After one of the more blatant missed handball calls...
Rumour Mongering: Former Red Makes Bellingham Prediction
Liverpool’s form has been in the dumpster this season largely due to the play from the midfielders. It’s been long reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Jude Bellingham as the key piece to a midfield rebuild, but would not qualifying for the Champions League throw a spanner in the works? Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson seems to think so.
Liverpool “Need to Fight With Everything” Against Revitalised Everton
It’s often said that form goes out the window in a derby match, and Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that’s the case as Jürgen Klopp’s struggling Reds prepare to face an Everton that look revitalised by the arrival of Sean Dyche and who everyone expects will come out hard when the match kicks off.
