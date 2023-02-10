Look Back ... to an athlete who gave his life, 1948

Anytime the potential for school integration in Alabama public schools was raised via court action, it warranted Page 1 mention, such as this article on Feb. 19, 1967.

Feb. 10, 1948, in The Star: The mortal remains of Pfc. Warren Davis Blewster, one of the most popular young athletes in the history of Anniston High School, will be returned here for burial. Mrs. Gertie Blewster Moore of 1823 Rocky Hollow Road, mother of the young Marine who died in action on Guadalcanal on Oct. 22, 1942, learned from the Department of the Army today that Blewster’s body would reach here within the next few weeks. Blewster was 23 years old when he gave his life to his country. Baseball was his sport, and he had a contract owned by the Pittsburgh Pirates at the time he entered the Marine Corps. Also this date: Room rates for the care of pediatric patients have been lowered to $4 per day, previously $6, said hospital Superintendent Murphy Cole. The decision to reduce the rate was reached at a meeting of the hospital’s board of trustees yesterday. All other rates will remain the same.

Feb. 10, 1998, in The Star: State Sen. Doug Ghee proclaimed yesterday that the state’s sales tax system and constitution were “out of whack” and desperately need revision by state lawmakers. He made his remarks first to Jacksonville State University’s student council, then repeated them for 20 or so people gathered at town hall-type event on campus. It was the first in a series of meetings Ghee, D-Anniston, plans to hold around the county in the coming weeks.