tvinsider.com

Jason Mraz Gets Romantic on QVC+ and HSN+, Plus Why He Loves ‘Ted Lasso’ By Scott Fishman, 7 days ago

By Scott Fishman, 7 days ago

Jason Mraz could be “Yours” this Valentine’s Day. The singer-songwriter, whose hits include “I’m Yours” and “I won’t Give Up,” is starring in his own ...