investing.com
Investcorp Credit Management BDC earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ: ICMB) reported second quarter EPS of $0.160, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.170. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.78M versus the consensus estimate of $6.45M. Investcorp Credit Management BDC's stock price closed at $3.930. It is up 5.360% in...
investing.com
Monday.com stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat
© Shutterstock monday.com (MNDY) stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat. Monday .com (NASDAQ:MNDY) delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter to send its shares higher in premarket Monday. MNDY posted an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $149.9 million, which easily beats the analyst consensus for a loss...
investing.com
Palantir earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.04, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $509M versus the consensus estimate of $503.13M. Guidance. Palantir sees Q1 2023 revenue of $503.00M-$507.00M versus the analyst consensus of $522.20M. Palantir sees FY...
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
investing.com
SolarEdge Technologies Tops Q4 EPS by $1.32; Issues Solid Q1 Outlook
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) reported Q4 EPS of $2.86, $1.32 better than the analyst estimate of $1.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $890.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $878.94 million. GUIDANCE:. SolarEdge Technologies sees Q1 2023 revenue of $915-945 million, versus the consensus of $918.5 million.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
Asia stocks drop on inflation uncertainty, China outperforms
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Monday as traders hunkered down ahead of more cues on monetary policy from key U.S. inflation data due this week, while Chinese stocks rose as investors continued to bet on a reopening-led recovery this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was the worst...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
AUD/USD Correction Opportunity
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks By Francesco Pesole - Feb 13, 2023. A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments -... EUR/USD Sideways Movement Likely By Al...
investing.com
Gold inches up from over 1-month low as CPI data looms
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly from a one-month low on Tuesday, but saw little trading action as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of more economic cues from U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. Most other metal prices also stuck to tight trading ranges, while the...
investing.com
Bath & Body Works adds new director as Third Point pushes for changes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bath & Body Works named a veteran consumer products executive as a new director on Monday as the specialty retailer faces pressure from hedge fund Third Point LLC to cut costs and refresh its board. Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), expands the board...
investing.com
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
investing.com
11 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Hot CPI Report Is Possible
The week of February 13th is significant, with CPI, PPI, retail sales, a ton of Fed speakers, a 20-year bond auction, and a 30-year TIPS auction. Last week, rates broke out after a 30-year bond auction didn’t perform well. The auction results ended up sending rates sharply higher across the curve, along with Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicating that the Fed has more work to do and that rates would have to stay higher for longer. Depending on the data, he even noted that the Fed might have to go higher than thought at the December FOMC meeting.
investing.com
Cardano Network is Set to Launch Its ‘Valentine’ Upgrade
Cardano Network is Set to Launch Its ‘Valentine’ Upgrade. The SECP upgrade on Cardano, ‘Valentine,’ will launch on February 14, 2023. Valentine will support the existing ECDSA and Schnorr signatures. SPOs and Cardano node users are advised to upgrade to version 1.35.5 for compatibility. Input Output...
investing.com
Asia FX cautiously higher as dollar retreats before CPI data
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies rose slightly on Tuesday, capitalizing on some weakness in the dollar as traders awaited more economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due later in the day, while the Japanese yen rose amid speculation over the new Bank of Japan Governor. The Japanese yen rose...
investing.com
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum. Analyst Raoul Pal considers Ethereum to be the true money of the internet, ahead of Bitcoin. According to Raoul, Ethereum has the best risk-adjusted returns among all the cryptos. Raoul notes that other project tokens might perform better in the short-term, but...
investing.com
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
