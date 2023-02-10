Open in App
7-vehicle crash causes lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham

By Frank O'Laughlin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LB1DQ_0kj71DcZ00

A crash involving seven vehicles caused lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Highland Avenue.

Aerial video showed the wrecked vehicles blocking multiple lanes and debris scattered across the highway.

Travel was reduced to just one lane while crews working to clear the wreckage during the height of the morning commute. All lanes were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

