Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
On Tap Sports Net

Podcast: Tank Status, Blackhawks Trade Chips, Upcoming Games, and More

By Jonnie Nonnie,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yw9Iz_0kj716Wj00

Beyond Kane and Toews, which other Blackhawks could be on the move at the trade deadline?

Now back from the NHL All-Star break, the Chicago Blackhawks have a busy month ahead of them. Trade rumors are swirling, but Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both represent complicated cases for Kyle Davidson at the deadline.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On a new episode of the Four Feathers Podcast , we discussed those complications, who else could be on the move, how the Blackhawks' tanking efforts are playing out, various injury updates , Seth Jones' improved play, the upcoming stretch of games, and much more.

More Ways to Listen:

Follow @FourFeathersPod on social media for further Chicago Blackhawks content, updates, and hot takes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
Stop Trying to Make "Fetch" Happen – Justin Fields Isn't Getting Traded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Sky Re-Sign Rebekah Gardner
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
White Sox Clubhouse Turnaround Challenge
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Most Popular
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy