Podcast: Tank Status, Blackhawks Trade Chips, Upcoming Games, and More
By Jonnie Nonnie,
7 days ago
Beyond Kane and Toews, which other Blackhawks could be on the move at the trade deadline?
Now back from the NHL All-Star break, the Chicago Blackhawks have a busy month ahead of them. Trade rumors are swirling, but Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both represent complicated cases for Kyle Davidson at the deadline.
On a new episode of the Four Feathers Podcast , we discussed those complications, who else could be on the move, how the Blackhawks' tanking efforts are playing out, various injury updates , Seth Jones' improved play, the upcoming stretch of games, and much more.
