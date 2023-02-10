Podcast: Tank Status, Blackhawks Trade Chips, Upcoming Games, and More

Beyond Kane and Toews, which other Blackhawks could be on the move at the trade deadline?

Now back from the NHL All-Star break, the Chicago Blackhawks have a busy month ahead of them. Trade rumors are swirling, but Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both represent complicated cases for Kyle Davidson at the deadline.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On a new episode of the Four Feathers Podcast , we discussed those complications, who else could be on the move, how the Blackhawks' tanking efforts are playing out, various injury updates , Seth Jones' improved play, the upcoming stretch of games, and much more.

