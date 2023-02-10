Open in App
Linkin Park Share Never-Before Heard Chester Bennington Vocals In 'Lost'

By Taylor Linzinmeir,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7XdK_0kj6sGut00
Photo: Getty Images

Linkin Park are set to celebrate two decades of their landmark sophomore LP Meteora with Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition .

Ahead of the album's release on April 7, the band have shared a complete and mixed — yet totally forgotten — song from the era, a track appropriately titled "Lost." The track features never-before-heard original vocals from the late Chester Bennington , who passed away in 2017.

"Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken , like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself," Mike Shinoda said in a press release. "For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

Check it out below.

Meteora was originally released back on March 25, 2003. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition , the follow up to 2020's Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition , also includes six additional unreleased songs, plus demos, b-sides, live shows and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage across five LPs.

