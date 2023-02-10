Eastman students playing ‘Batman’ with live musical score

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night, The Empire Film and Media Ensemble will be playing the soundtrack live to a screening 1989’s “Batman” featuring Michael Keaton.

The group — also called EFAME — is an all-student ensemble at the Eastman School of Music. The performance will be conducted by a faculty member.

The score of “Batman” was written by Danny Elfman – and is considered a classic. It also serves as an inspiration for students and faculty alike.

“I loved this movie when it came out in 1989,” said Eastman’s head of media composition curriculum, Mark Watters. “I love the score. I am a big fan of Danny Elfman. He has such a unique style, and his collaborations with Tim Burton are legendary, and this was their third collaboration, and their first really big movie. It was very important for them to have success with this one, and they hit it out of the park.”

“I grew up with Batman the Brave and the Bold, and all the animated Justice Leagues, so being able to play Batman is a super exciting endeavor,” said Michael Witt.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets are available online and at the door.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.