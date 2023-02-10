Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Eastman students playing ‘Batman’ with live musical score

By Dan Gross,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDev5_0kj6rfp900

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night, The Empire Film and Media Ensemble will be playing the soundtrack live to a screening 1989’s “Batman” featuring Michael Keaton.

The group — also called EFAME — is an all-student ensemble at the Eastman School of Music. The performance will be conducted by a faculty member.

The score of “Batman” was written by Danny Elfman – and is considered a classic. It also serves as an inspiration for students and faculty alike.

“I loved this movie when it came out in 1989,” said Eastman’s head of media composition curriculum, Mark Watters. “I love the score. I am a big fan of Danny Elfman. He has such a unique style, and his collaborations with Tim Burton are legendary, and this was their third collaboration, and their first really big movie. It was very important for them to have success with this one, and they hit it out of the park.”

“I grew up with Batman the Brave and the Bold, and all the animated Justice Leagues, so being able to play Batman is a super exciting endeavor,” said Michael Witt.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY
Daniel Durant, ‘CODA’ star, to attend film screening at RIT
Rochester, NY18 hours ago
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announces centennial programming
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Country band ‘The Chicks’ coming to Canandaigua this summer
Canandaigua, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Nazareth College hosts event on ‘Bridging the Black/Jewish Divide’
Rochester, NY8 hours ago
Lima girl wins ‘Ideas4ears’ Children’s Hearing Loss invention competition
Lima, NY15 hours ago
Kucko’s Camera: Birdwatching adventure
Irondequoit, NY13 hours ago
Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan named National Superintendent of the Year
Rochester, NY13 hours ago
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Joanne Gravelle!
Honeoye Falls, NY2 days ago
Frederick Douglas Museum Center for Knowledge, Equality and Justice announced
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Plans move forward for future Susan B. Anthony House and Museum interactive center
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Where to get a fish fry in Rochester during Lent?
Rochester, NY1 hour ago
Stomach bug sweeping Rochester region
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
Kucko’s Camera: Ice volcano, then and now
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Golfing in mid-February made possible due to unusual record warmth
Rochester, NY1 day ago
New signs revealed for Innovative Field; replaces Frontier Field
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Cotoletta, an Italian-American casual restaurant, now open in Elm Ridge Center
Greece, NY1 day ago
Rochester breaks the record for highest temperature Wednesday
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester leaders announce $1M project to support communities through art
Rochester, NY2 days ago
High Falls State Park: Where does the project stand?
Rochester, NY1 day ago
American Heart Month: Know your numbers!
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Improbable shot headlines this week’s Section V Best
Le Roy, NY13 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Spencerport violence, Clark House update
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Clark House: Penfield proposes to make Shadow Pines building into event space
Penfield, NY2 days ago
Applications open for Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship
Brighton, NY20 hours ago
Town of Perinton to honor fallen RPD officer with permanent memorial
Perinton, NY15 hours ago
Man shot inside his home near Emerson Street and Avery Street
Rochester, NY14 hours ago
Last minute shopping for Valentine’s Day
Irondequoit, NY2 days ago
RPD: House occupied with teen shot up on Cedarwood Terrace
Rochester, NY2 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Stomach bug, PAB resignation
Rochester, NY1 hour ago
Cosgrove Middle School student slammed into ground by ninth grader
Spencerport, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy