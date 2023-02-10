LSU makes 4-star Mississippi receiver's top 5

Noreel White was previously slated to announce his commitment on Feb. 7, but he decided to delay that decision due to him not being able to take all of the visits he thought he was going to for junior days.

He recently released his top five, LSU made the list along with Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. White received one crystal ball projection and it was to Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are also listed as the favorite by On3 at 96%.

White is from Ocean Springs, Mississippi where he plays for St. Martin High School. Being one of the best players in the state of Mississippi, you can see why Ole Miss and Mississippi State don’t want to let that top talent get away.

