Police arrest CT man who allegedly stole over $3K in LEGO sets from a Target in South Windsor

A New Haven man was arrested on two active warrants Thursday after he allegedly stole over $3,100 worth of LEGO sets from a Target store in South Windsor in October, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Glenn London, 37, of New Haven is charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny stemming from two alleged thefts at a Target located at 125 Buckland Hills Drive in South Windsor on Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, 2022, according to police.

Police said London allegedly stole over $1,700 worth of LEGO sets on Oct. 21 and over $1,400 worth of LEGO sets on Oct. 26.

London was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and appeared in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, according to court records.